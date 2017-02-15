Two York men found guilty of Lebanon ...

Two York men found guilty of Lebanon homicide

Tuesday Feb 14

Two York men found guilty of Lebanon homicide Two York men were found guilty of the homicide of a Lebanon County bouncer that happened in September 2015. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/02/15/two-york-men-found-guilty-lebanon-homicide/97920540/ Richard Kinnard II, 26, and Jared Jones, also 26, were found guilty of homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and flight to avoid apprehension, according to online court records.

