Stolen weapon linked to York man
Vinny's murder trial: stolen weapon linked to York man Expert links stolen weapon to York man in Vinny's murder trial Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2kPHr4e Jurors also heard that DNA analysis of blood found inside the car matched the DNA of Richard W. Kinnard II and Jared D. Jones Corey Bryan, 31, was shot in the stomach by a patron at Vinny's Goodtimes in Lebanon around 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660
|Feb 7
|Lebanon Reporter
|3
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan 27
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC