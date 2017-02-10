Stolen Ipod led to death of teen at W...

Stolen Ipod led to death of teen at Wordsworth, Medical Examiner says

Friday Feb 10

David Hess died at the hands of staffers at Wordsworth, a residential treatment center for troubled young people, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office said Friday as it pronounced the boy's death a homicide. Hess, 17, of Lebanon, Pa.

