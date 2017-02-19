Sneakerheads converge on Lebanon
Sneakerheads converge at Lebanon shoe show Lebanon County's first sneaker convention featured rare and classic sneakers going for hundreds to thousands of dollars. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2lxuJXx Izzy Martinez, owner of Crazy Kix consignment shoe store in Allentown, Pa., sets up his stand as Sneakerheads of Pennsylvania held their first sneaker convention at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
