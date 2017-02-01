Royer's Flowers donates to Breast Cancer Coalition Employees of Royer's Flowers & Gifts have donated $990 to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2jWBYVh From left: Candace Oliver, manager trainee at Royer's Flowers in Lebanon, and Kristen Snoke, community outreach director, Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.

