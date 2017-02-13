Pa DEP approves building Pa Pipeline Project/Mariner East 2 pipeline, protests to continue
Late Monday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approved the permit applications from Sunoco Pipeline LP for the PA Pipeline Project/Mariner East 2 pipeline project. The 300 mile pipeline will transport natural gas liquids from southwest counties to Marcus Hook, in southeast Pennsylvania.
