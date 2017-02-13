Pa DEP approves building Pa Pipeline ...

Pa DEP approves building Pa Pipeline Project/Mariner East 2 pipeline, protests to continue

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: WPMT-TV York

Late Monday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approved the permit applications from Sunoco Pipeline LP for the PA Pipeline Project/Mariner East 2 pipeline project. The 300 mile pipeline will transport natural gas liquids from southwest counties to Marcus Hook, in southeast Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660 Thu Lebanon Reporter 1
297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042 Jan 27 Lebanon Reporter 1
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan 20 Anonymous 257
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec '16 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec '16 bored1 23
anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15) Dec '16 bored1 5
Landlord/tenant (May '16) Dec '16 bored1 2
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,946,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC