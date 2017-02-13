Mt. Lebanon resident wins Grammy
At the 59th annual ceremony Feb. 12 honoring musical acts, the song “Don't Let Me Down” – no, it's not a Beatles cover – by the Chainsmokers featuring Daya won for best dance recording. The song was written by Andrew Taggart, Emily Warren and Scott Harris.
