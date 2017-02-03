Mt. Lebanon graduates take part in Ur...

Mt. Lebanon graduates take part in Urban Plunge

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Almanac

Urban Plunge students at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank distribution center in Duquesne, where they spent an hour sorting and packing boxes of food. For a group of 10 students from the University of Notre Dame and nearby St. Mary's College, an overnight stay at the Pleasant Valley Men's Shelter on the North Side was a component of their participation in last month's Pittsburgh Urban Plunge.

