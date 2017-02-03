Mt. Lebanon graduates take part in Urban Plunge
Urban Plunge students at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank distribution center in Duquesne, where they spent an hour sorting and packing boxes of food. For a group of 10 students from the University of Notre Dame and nearby St. Mary's College, an overnight stay at the Pleasant Valley Men's Shelter on the North Side was a component of their participation in last month's Pittsburgh Urban Plunge.
