Man jailed after allegedly holding wo...

Man jailed after allegedly holding woman captive

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

A Lebanon man has been charged with simple assault and false imprisonment after holding a woman against her will in a city apartment last week. Blotter: Man jailed after allegedly holding woman captive A Lebanon man has been charged with simple assault and false imprisonment after holding a woman against her will in a city apartment last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660 Wed Lebanon Reporter 1
News City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11) Feb 20 Getbackhonkycat 3
297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042 Jan 27 Lebanon Reporter 1
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 257
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec '16 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec '16 bored1 23
anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15) Dec '16 bored1 5
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC