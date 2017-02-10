Made an impact: George Rodriguez
Going into 2017, Lebanon Daily News staff wanted to recognize some of the people we see making a positive impact on Lebanon through their words and actions. Coincidentally, the USAToday Network at the same time launched a weekly series called "I am an American" which we feature in every Sunday edition, to highlight people from towns around the country who reflect the core values of our nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660
|Feb 7
|Lebanon Reporter
|3
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan 27
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC