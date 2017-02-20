Letter presented to historical society
John Hancock may be famous for his signature, but it's Former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln's handwriting that caught the attention of people in Lebanon. The Lebanon County Historical Society acquired a letter from Mr. Lincoln to businessman George Dawson Coleman.
