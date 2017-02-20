Letter presented to historical society

Letter presented to historical society

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPMT-TV York

John Hancock may be famous for his signature, but it's Former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln's handwriting that caught the attention of people in Lebanon. The Lebanon County Historical Society acquired a letter from Mr. Lincoln to businessman George Dawson Coleman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11) Mon Getbackhonkycat 3
297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042 Jan 27 Lebanon Reporter 1
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 257
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec '16 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec '16 bored1 23
anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15) Dec '16 bored1 5
Landlord/tenant (May '16) Dec '16 bored1 2
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,674 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC