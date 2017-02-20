Lebanon woman loses appeal in S. Leba...

Lebanon woman loses appeal in S. Lebanon murder

11 hrs ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

A state appeals court has upheld the life sentence of a Lebanon woman convicted of second-degree murder and other charges for a drug-related shooting that killed one man and permanently injured another in a South Lebanon Township apartment nearly three years ago. In October 2015, a jury convicted Akeita Harden and Eddie Williams of killing Marcus Ortiz and permanently injuring Keith Crawford Jr. on March 10, 2014, in Crawford's apartment at 714 Fox Ridge Lane

