Lebanon woman loses appeal in S. Lebanon murder
A state appeals court has upheld the life sentence of a Lebanon woman convicted of second-degree murder and other charges for a drug-related shooting that killed one man and permanently injured another in a South Lebanon Township apartment nearly thr Lebanon woman loses appeal in S. Lebanon murder A state appeals court has upheld the life sentence of a Lebanon woman convicted of second-degree murder and other charges for a drug-related shooting that killed one man and permanently injured another in a South Lebanon Township apartment nearly thr Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2lnGXQD In October 2015, a jury convicted Akeita Harden and Eddie Williams of killing Marcus Ortiz and permanently injuring Keith Crawford Jr. on March 10, 2014, in Crawford's apartment at 714 Fox Ridge Lane A state appeals court has upheld the life sentence of a Lebanon woman convicted of ... (more)
