Lebanon man slices family member with knife
A Lebanon man is in Lebanon County prison after slicing a family member with a knife during a fight over the weekend. Blotter: Lebanon man slices family member with knife A Lebanon man is in Lebanon County prison after slicing a family member with a knife during a fight over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660
|Thu
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan 27
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC