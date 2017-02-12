Lebanon County women support refugees for more than 40 years
One of those families fled from Cambodia during a devastating time and found a new life here in Central Pennsylvania. Barbara Lessig and Grace Ziegler began sponsoring refugees more than forty years ago and as much as their support has helped the families, the families have impacted the two friends.
