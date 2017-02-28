Lebanon artist makes cover of Hustler
Hustler cover gives Lebanon artist erotic trifecta Scott Church has done what most can't: Get his work into Playboy, Penthouse and now Hustler. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2mBZZCL Scott Church, Lebanon based photographer, works with model Cherry Pye in his studio on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb 26
|such an ally
|3
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb 20
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan '17
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|5
