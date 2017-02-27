JLS Automation adds vice president of operations and marketing
JLS Automation has added Craig Wolfe to its senior leadership team as VP of Operations & Manufacturing. Wolfe previously spent twenty years at a large industrial manufacturing company in Lebanon, PA where he started in the scheduling department and worked his way up to General Manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Snack Food/Wholesale Bakery.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Feb 26
|such an ally
|3
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb 20
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan '17
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC