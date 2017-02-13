Guilty: 2 convicted for fatal Vinny's...

Guilty: 2 convicted for fatal Vinny's shooting

Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Guilty: 2 convicted for fatal Vinny's shooting A jury late Monday afternoon convicted two York men of all charges - including first- and third-degree murder. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2kEoXQO Richard W. Kinnard II and Jared D. Jones were convicted of first- and third-degree murder along with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension and prosecution and conspiracy Corey Bryan, 31, was shot in the stomach by a patron at Vinny's Goodtimes in Lebanon around 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept.

