Friends and family gather to send off...

Friends and family gather to send off soldiers

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Friends and family gather to send off soldiers Friends and family gathered at the Lebanon Readiness Center for a departure ceremony Saturday. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2k7YhHS SSG Jose Lopez, of Lebanon, gets a hug prior to the 628th FMSD Send-Off Ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660 10 hr Lebanon Reporter 3
297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042 Jan 27 Lebanon Reporter 1
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan 20 Anonymous 257
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec '16 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec '16 bored1 23
anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15) Dec '16 bored1 5
Landlord/tenant (May '16) Dec '16 bored1 2
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Lebanon County was issued at February 07 at 4:02PM EST

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,654,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC