Four sentenced for minor drug offenses
Four sentenced for minor drug offenses Four people were sentenced by President Judge John C. Tylwalk Wednesday for minor drug offenses. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2kYdFdG Derek T. Patschke, 21, of 221 E. Cherry St., Palmyra, was sentenced to 12 months probation and fined $200 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660
|Feb 7
|Lebanon Reporter
|3
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan 27
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC