2 York men on trial for Vinny's Goodt...

2 York men on trial for Vinny's Goodtimes murder

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday for two York men charged in the shooting death of a security guard at a Lebanon bar in September 2015. 2 York men on trial for Vinny's Goodtimes murder Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday for two York men charged in the shooting death of a security guard at a Lebanon bar in September 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660 Tue Lebanon Reporter 3
297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042 Jan 27 Lebanon Reporter 1
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan 20 Anonymous 257
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec '16 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec '16 bored1 23
anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15) Dec '16 bored1 5
Landlord/tenant (May '16) Dec '16 bored1 2
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lebanon County was issued at February 08 at 2:49PM EST

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,492 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC