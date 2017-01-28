When America was great

A Syrian woman gestures through her tent window at an informal refugee camp in the eastern Lebanese town of Marj on Jan. 28, the day after President Trump temporarily banned entry of refugees from Syria and six other predominantly Muslim countries. Daoud Kuttab, an award-winning Palestinian journalist, is a former Ferris Professor of Journalism at Princeton University, a columnist for Al-Monitor and the director of the Community Media Network in Amman, Jordan.

