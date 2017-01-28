When America was great
A Syrian woman gestures through her tent window at an informal refugee camp in the eastern Lebanese town of Marj on Jan. 28, the day after President Trump temporarily banned entry of refugees from Syria and six other predominantly Muslim countries. Daoud Kuttab, an award-winning Palestinian journalist, is a former Ferris Professor of Journalism at Princeton University, a columnist for Al-Monitor and the director of the Community Media Network in Amman, Jordan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan 27
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|2
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC