Welcome home

A sign in front of Ralph and Bonnie Ristenbatt's house on Smith Avenue in Lebanon welcomes home their grandson, Private First Class Austin Ritchie. Ritchie, who is based in Fort Benning, Ga., was expected to return for the holidays.
