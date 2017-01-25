Dr. Steve Waters owner of Waters Chiropractic Center is pleased to announce that he has moved his practice to a new location at 115 E. Walnut St. after 16 years in the Quentin Circle complex. Waters Chiropractic moves to E. Walnut Street Lebanon, PA - Dr. Steve Waters owner of Waters Chiropractic Center is pleased to announce that he has moved his practice to a new location at 115 E. Walnut St. after 16 years in the Quentin Circle complex.

