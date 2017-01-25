Waters Chiropractic moves to E. Walnu...

Waters Chiropractic moves to E. Walnut Street

Dr. Steve Waters owner of Waters Chiropractic Center is pleased to announce that he has moved his practice to a new location at 115 E. Walnut St. after 16 years in the Quentin Circle complex. Waters Chiropractic moves to E. Walnut Street Lebanon, PA - Dr. Steve Waters owner of Waters Chiropractic Center is pleased to announce that he has moved his practice to a new location at 115 E. Walnut St. after 16 years in the Quentin Circle complex.

