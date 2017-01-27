US Marshals arrest man wanted for sho...

US Marshals arrest man wanted for shooting in Lebanon

Yesterday Read more: WPMT-TV York

A Highspire man wanted for shooting at a moving car in Lebanon was taken into custody by US Marshals this morning. Police say Ti Vazquez, 22, fired multiple shots at the car near the intersection of 9th and Mifflin Streets on January 6th after a confrontation in a nearby bar.

Lebanon, PA

