Union Township man sentenced for 5th DUI
A 59-year-old Union Township man with a record of driving under the influence of alcohol arrests was sentenced to Lebanon County prison for at least two months for his fifth DUI. Union Township man sentenced for 5th DUI A 59-year-old Union Township man with a record of driving under the influence of alcohol arrests was sentenced to Lebanon County prison for at least two months for his fifth DUI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660
|Jan 1
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Jeremy
|Dec 30
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec 17
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec 17
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec 13
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|2
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC