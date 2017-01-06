Thirteen placed in Lebanon County ARD program
Thirteen placed in Lebanon County ARD program Thirteen people were accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program recently by Judge Samuel A. Kline. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2jbt99l ARD is a special probationary program for first-time offenders who can earn dismissal of charges if they complete the program ARD is a special probationary program for first-time offenders.
