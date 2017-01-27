Six placed in Lebanon County ARD program

Six placed in Lebanon County ARD program

7 hrs ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Six people were accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program Wednesday by Judge Samuel A. Kline. ARD is a special probationary program for first-time offenders who can earn dismissal of charges if they complete the program.

Comments made yesterday: 33,837 • Total comments across all topics: 278,308,889

