Six placed in Lebanon County ARD program
Six placed in Lebanon County ARD program Six people were accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program Wednesday by Judge Samuel A. Kline. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2kaXLMh ARD is a special probationary program for first-time offenders who can earn dismissal of charges if they complete the program ARD is a special probationary program for first-time offenders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|12 hr
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|46 WHEATSTONE RD Lebanon PA
|15 hr
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC