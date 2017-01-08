Quiz: Which Farm Show animal are you?

Quiz: Which Farm Show animal are you?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Quiz: Which Farm Show animal are you? Take this quick quiz to learn which animal best matches your personality and preferences. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://on-ydr.co/2if47bU The Champion Bantam Duck, best variety and reserve grand champion water fowl, raised by Dylan Lape, of Lebanon, at the 101st installment of the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660 Jan 1 Lebanon Reporter 1
Jeremy Dec 30 Lebanon Reporter 1
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec 17 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec 17 bored1 23
anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15) Dec 13 bored1 5
Landlord/tenant (May '16) Dec '16 bored1 2
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,160 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,748

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC