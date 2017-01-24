Police look into racial accusations a...

Police look into racial accusations at Just Winga

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The York Daily Record

Police look into racial accusations at Just Wing It Police confirmed Tuesday that they are investigating reports of a racial incident at Just Wing It in Annville. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://ldne.ws/2kpkDZb Annville Police Chief Bernard Dugan held a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Annville Town Hall regarding details of an alleged racial incident at Just Wing It in Annville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan 20 Anonymous 257
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec '16 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec '16 bored1 23
anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15) Dec '16 bored1 5
Landlord/tenant (May '16) Dec '16 bored1 2
News Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10) Nov '16 Jeff 28
News Police log (Aug '09) Nov '16 TOMfairDutchBOYtr... 16
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,251,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC