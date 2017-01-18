PHOTOS: New arch welcomes visitors to South Sixtha

Welding students from the Lebanon County Career & Technology Center fabricated an entryway for the South Sixth Street, Lebanon, and put the sign in place Wednesday, Jan. 18. The new archway was created by students under the guidance of Welding Instructor Hugo Garcia-Gonzalez as well as auto body students under the leadership of Ryan Gerz. "The South Sixth Street Park Committee brought the idea for the design to the students, who added their own ideas and touches," said LCCTC Administrative Director George Custer.

