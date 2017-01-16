Photos: Lebanon Lutherans yarn bomb Lebanon
Sarah Topping hangs bags of winter clothing on a tree along Cumberland Street as members of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and Salem Lutheran Church yarn bombed parts of Lebanon on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. This was the third year the group left articles of winter clothing around the city for those in need.
