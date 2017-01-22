Lebanon locals pose for a group photo at the beginnging of the bus trip down to Washington D.C. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Over half a million people came together at our nation's capital for the Women's March on Washington and at least 53 of those people were from Lebanon County. Photos: Lebanon goes to Women's March in DC Lebanon locals pose for a group photo at the beginnging of the bus trip down to Washington D.C. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Over half a million people came together at our nation's capital for the Women's March on Washington and at least 53 of those people were from Lebanon County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.