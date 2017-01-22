Photos: Lebanon goes to Women's March in DC
Lebanon locals pose for a group photo at the beginnging of the bus trip down to Washington D.C. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Over half a million people came together at our nation's capital for the Women's March on Washington and at least 53 of those people were from Lebanon County. Photos: Lebanon goes to Women's March in DC Lebanon locals pose for a group photo at the beginnging of the bus trip down to Washington D.C. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Over half a million people came together at our nation's capital for the Women's March on Washington and at least 53 of those people were from Lebanon County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|2
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC