Photos: Lebanon goes to Women's March in DC

Sunday Jan 22

Lebanon locals pose for a group photo at the beginnging of the bus trip down to Washington D.C. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Over half a million people came together at our nation's capital for the Women's March on Washington and at least 53 of those people were from Lebanon County. Photos: Lebanon goes to Women's March in DC Lebanon locals pose for a group photo at the beginnging of the bus trip down to Washington D.C. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Over half a million people came together at our nation's capital for the Women's March on Washington and at least 53 of those people were from Lebanon County.

