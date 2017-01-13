Narcan credited for 2016 drop in heroin deaths
Narcan credited for 2016 drop in heroin deaths Still looking for a late New Year's resolution you can actually keep - one that might save a life? Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2jFrn0p Jodi Etter of First Aid and Safety Patrol demonstrates how to administer naloxone during an orientation for new hires on Jan. 10, 2017. Obtaining the anti-heroin drug naloxone could fit the ticket, and for now, it may not cost you a dime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660
|Sun
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec 17
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec 17
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|2
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC