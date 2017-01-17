Months after teen dies in Wordsworth treatment home, CEO quietly leaves her job

In addition to the now-shuttered treatment facility, Wordsworth offers educational programs, mental health services and foster care and does case-management work for the city Department of Health and Human Services. The president and chief executive officer of Wordsworth, a residential treatment center for troubled young people, has quietly left her post, months after a child died in the care of the West Philadelphia facility and the state ordered it closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.