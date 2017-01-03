Mayor's Annual Prayer Breakfast, National Day of Prayer May 4, 2017
Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter is pleased to announce this year's speaker for the Annual Prayer Breakfast to be held on Thursday, May 4th at 6:30 am at Christo's Banquet Center. The proceeds will benefit the local Boy Scouts of America Troops and Packs.
