Lebanon woman charged in October 2016 hit and run
A 56 year old Lebanon City resident, Marie Smith, is charged with Accident Involving Death or Personal Injury in a hit and run accident that happen along the 200 block of Maple Street on October 22, 2016. The victim, a 21 year old Northern Lebanon resident was riding his bicycle west on Maple Street when he was struck from behind by the vehicle.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|2
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Nov '16
|Hillary Sucks Vomit
|2
