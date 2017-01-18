Lebanon woman charged in October 2016...

Lebanon woman charged in October 2016 hit and run

Read more: WPMT-TV York

A 56 year old Lebanon City resident, Marie Smith, is charged with Accident Involving Death or Personal Injury in a hit and run accident that happen along the 200 block of Maple Street on October 22, 2016. The victim, a 21 year old Northern Lebanon resident was riding his bicycle west on Maple Street when he was struck from behind by the vehicle.

