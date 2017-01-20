Lebanon woman charged in crash that killed 1

A 45-year-old Lebanon woman was charged Monday with homicide facing nine charges, including two felonies, for her involvement in a fatal crash around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. Lebanon woman charged with homicide by vehicle A 45-year-old Lebanon woman was charged Monday with homicide facing nine charges, including two felonies, for her involvement in a fatal crash around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2jSDvhS Emergency crews clean up at the scene of a fatal cash in the 1000 block of Route 422 in North Annville Township on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.