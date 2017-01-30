Lebanon man sent to prison for fight with officer

A 36-year-old Lebanon man has been sentenced to Lebanon County prison for 11 months to two years for fighting with a city police and trying to escape after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Lebanon man sent to prison for fight with police A 36-year-old Lebanon man has been sentenced to Lebanon County prison for 11 months to two years for fighting with a city police and trying to escape after being pulled over for a traffic violation.

