Lebanon County church news
Baptism of Christ Sunday will be celebrated this week, at which time Holy Communion will be observed during the 10:15 worship service led by Pastor David Bowles. The Sr. Lebanon County church news Baptism of Christ Sunday will be celebrated this week, at which time Holy Communion will be observed during the 10:15 worship service led by Pastor David Bowles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2005 superior Ave Tomah WI54660
|Jan 1
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Jeremy
|Dec 30
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec 17
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec 17
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec 13
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec 9
|bored1
|2
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC