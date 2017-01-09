Lebanon Catholic School rotary Student of thea

Lebanon Catholic School rotary Student of the Month The Lebanon Catholic School Lebanon Rotary Club's Student of the Month for the month of November. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2ibQIBg Dylan Reb, a senior from Lebanon Catholic School, was recognized for his outstanding academic achievements as the Lebanon Rotary Club's Student of the Month for November at the Foundry Craft Grillery in Lebanon on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Reb is the son of Thomas and Carolyn Reb and resides in Jonestown.

