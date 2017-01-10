Latin King gang member sentenced to 1...

Latin King gang member sentenced to 14 years imprisonment on drug and firearms charges

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Latin King gang member Felix Dominguez-Rivera, age 38, of Lebanon, was sentenced to 168 months' imprisonment on Jan. 9, by United States District Court Judge John E. Jones, III, for distribution of cocaine and heroin and possession of a firearm. Judge Jones also ordered Dominguez-Rivera to be placed on four years of supervised release following his prison sentence, and to pay $1,800 in fines and special assessments.

