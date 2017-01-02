Handmade Hat Drive starts Jan. 9 at Daily News The "Warm Hearts Warm Heads Handmade Hat Drive" benefits the less fortunate in our community. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2iXNuPE A handful of participants gathered Wednesday for the Lebanon Daily News' knit/crochet-in at the Lebanon Community Library, 125 N. Seventh St., to make hats for the homeless in Lebanon County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.