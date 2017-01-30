Telling him that he was impressed with how he had turned his life around in prison, a Lebanon County judge on Monday reduced a former Lebanon man's life sentence for a murder he committed in 1976 when he was 17 years old. Ex-Lebanon man gets new sentence for 1976 murder Telling him that he was impressed with how he had turned his life around in prison, a Lebanon County judge on Monday reduced a former Lebanon man's life sentence for a murder he committed in 1976 when he was 17 years old.

