Ex-city councilman pleads guilty to insurancea
Ex-city councilman pleads guilty to insurance fraud Former Lebanon City Councilman Tony Matula pleaded guilty Wednesday to falsifying a traffic accident report. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2k1pOKy Tony Matula of 110 S. Ninth St. was charged with reporting to Lebanon police on the morning of June 28 last year that his Volkswagen was struck while parked in front of his home Police questioned Matula's original story after looking at damage to his car and a utility pole near his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|2
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
|Trump to make campaign stop in Lancaster County...
|Nov '16
|Hillary Sucks Vomit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC