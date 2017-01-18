Ex-city councilman pleads guilty to insurancea

Ex-city councilman pleads guilty to i...

Ex-city councilman pleads guilty to insurance fraud

Ex-city councilman pleads guilty to insurance fraud Former Lebanon City Councilman Tony Matula pleaded guilty Wednesday to falsifying a traffic accident report. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2k1pOKy Tony Matula of 110 S. Ninth St. was charged with reporting to Lebanon police on the morning of June 28 last year that his Volkswagen was struck while parked in front of his home Police questioned Matula's original story after looking at damage to his car and a utility pole near his home.

