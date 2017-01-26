Embracing gardening differences 5 hou...

Embracing gardening differences 5 hours from now

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Garden vegetables in Pennsylvania vs. Texas have some similarities in types of plants and growing conditions but at different times of the year. One example is broccoli that grows in similar conditions but after the last winter/spring frost in the north and before the first fall/winter frost in the south to avoid cold conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042 Fri Lebanon Reporter 1
46 WHEATSTONE RD Lebanon PA Fri Lebanon Reporter 1
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan 20 Anonymous 257
News 12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program Dec '16 bored1 1
Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11) Dec '16 bored1 23
anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15) Dec '16 bored1 5
Landlord/tenant (May '16) Dec '16 bored1 2
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Lebanon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,348,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC