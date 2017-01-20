Lebanon County law enforcement obtained almost $1 million in income through civil asset forfeiture from fiscal year 2009-2010 to fiscal year 2014-2015. Drug bust helped Lebanon to $1M in forfeiture Lebanon County law enforcement obtained almost $1 million in income through civil asset forfeiture from fiscal year 2009-2010 to fiscal year 2014-2015.

