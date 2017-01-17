Dense fog advisory issued

Dense fog advisory issued The advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://on-ydr.co/2k2RxPe After freezing rain glazed portions of the region over the weekend, motorists will contend with a new hazard this evening: the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the area through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

