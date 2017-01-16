Charges filed against two for Lebanon shooting
On Jan. 6 police were dispatched to the area of N. 9th and Monument St. for a report of shots fired. When police arrived they learned one bullet went into a vehicle and another bullet went into a residence, no one was injured.
