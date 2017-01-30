'Changing hearts and minds': Central Pa. residents march against abortions in D.C. rally
Three hours from Washington, D.C., Mary Langan leads a bus of men, women and children from St. Paul the Apostle in Annville in prayer. The melodic recitations go on as each person follows on their rosary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|297 wheatstone lane lebanon pa 17042
|Jan 27
|Lebanon Reporter
|1
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|2
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC