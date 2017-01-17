Byblos Mediterranean Grill opens with Lebanese/Greek influences
The restaurant arrived at 421 Friendship Road in the TecPort Business Center in Swatara Township, officially opening its doors on Jan. 20 with a menu of falafel, shawarma, stuffed grape leaves and fried eggplant. "Everything comes in a basket with the condiments," Hanna said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Underpaid Lady Tr...
|257
|12 placed in Lebanon County ARD program
|Dec '16
|bored1
|1
|Judge Tylwalk Committed Perjury in Court (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|23
|anyone go to hobbeze? (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|5
|Landlord/tenant (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bored1
|2
|Lancaster County megachurch expands into York C... (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Jeff
|28
|Police log (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|TOMfairDutchBOYtr...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC